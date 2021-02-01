PGGM Investments Sells 21,447 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,447 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $47,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $120.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.19. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $131.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.62.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.