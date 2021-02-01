PGGM Investments Sells 743,564 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 743,564 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Intel were worth $94,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Intel by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 8,929 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $55.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $225.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

