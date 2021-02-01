Phantasma Energy Price Tops $0.0137 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $477,419.44 and $1,172.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00047588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00145810 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00068446 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00267923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00068500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00038485 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Token Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 34,851,154 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

