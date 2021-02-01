Pharvaris B.V. (PHVS) Announces February 5th IPO

Pharvaris B.V. (PHVS) is planning to raise $126 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, February 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 7,000,000 shares at a price of $17.00-$19.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $549.4 million.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and SVB Leerink acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Oppenheimer & Co. and Kempen & Co. were co-managers.

Pharvaris B.V. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially focused on angioedema and other bradykinin-mediated diseases. Our first molecule, PHA121, is a novel, small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, or HAE, a rare and potentially fatal disease that can cause swelling of the airways, hands, feet, arms, legs, lips and tongue. Bradykinin-B2-receptor inhibition is a clinically validated mechanism for the treatment of HAE, as demonstrated by icatibant, which is a bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist approved in Europe in 2008 and in the United States in 2011 (as FIRAZYR). We designed PHA121 to improve upon the therapeutic profile of existing therapies and, through oral delivery, to provide patients with quality of life and convenience that is superior to current standard-of-care HAE treatments, which are injectables. We believe PHA121 has the potential to provide a safe, effective and convenient option for both acute and prophylactic treatments of HAE, in the form of our PHVS416 on-demand rapid exposure product candidate, and for prophylaxis of HAE, in the form of our PHVS719 small daily dose extended-release product candidate. (Note: The company says it has not generated any revenue and it has incurred operating losses. Financial figures in the prospectus are in euros. The loss for the full year 2019 was converted to U.S. dollars in this IPO Profile.) “.

Pharvaris B.V. was founded in 2015 and has 14 employees. The company is located at J.H. Oortweg 21, 2333 CH Leiden, The Netherlands and can be reached via phone at +31 (0)71 203 6410.

