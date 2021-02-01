Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One Phoenix Global token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenix Global has a market capitalization of $14.15 million and approximately $151,843.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoenix Global alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00047283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00066246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00145926 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.44 or 0.00886684 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

Phoenix Global is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,455,449,177 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china. The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Phoenix Global Token Trading

Phoenix Global can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenix Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.