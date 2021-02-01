PIBBLE Trading 5.6% Higher This Week (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One PIBBLE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $110,592.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio.

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

