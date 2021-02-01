Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Up 8.4%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.90 and last traded at $53.87. 1,038,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,488,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.68.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The company has a market cap of $749.17 million, a PE ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.