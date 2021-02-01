Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Trading Up 6.7%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 377,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 330,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $151.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 59.11%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. Analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 83,096 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

