Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Short Interest Update

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGENY remained flat at $$10.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. Pigeon has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $11.88.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

