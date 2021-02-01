Pillarstone Capital REIT (OTCMKTS:PRLE) versus Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Head to Head Survey

Pillarstone Capital REIT (OTCMKTS:PRLE) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pillarstone Capital REIT and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pillarstone Capital REIT 24.41% 41.42% 27.58% Regency Centers 4.51% 1.01% 0.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pillarstone Capital REIT and Regency Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pillarstone Capital REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Regency Centers 1 5 6 0 2.42

Regency Centers has a consensus target price of $47.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1.38%. Given Regency Centers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Pillarstone Capital REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of Pillarstone Capital REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pillarstone Capital REIT has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pillarstone Capital REIT and Regency Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pillarstone Capital REIT $14.25 million 0.08 $3.07 million N/A N/A Regency Centers $1.13 billion 7.06 $239.43 million $3.89 12.13

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Pillarstone Capital REIT.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Pillarstone Capital REIT on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pillarstone Capital REIT Company Profile

Paragon Real Estate Equity and Investment Trust does not have significant operations. It primarily focuses on searching for and reviewing real estate opportunities, including land development, retail, office, industrial, hotel, other real estate investment and operating companies, and joint venture investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas with an additional office in Cleveland, Ohio.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

