Pinduoduo Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Pinduoduo in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.72). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

PDD stock opened at $165.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $195.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.10 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

