Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

PING has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of PING traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.80. 18,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,847. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -440.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 11,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 31,889 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $995,893.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,404,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,204,150 shares of company stock worth $138,455,245. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 2,105.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 830,623 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 58.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after acquiring an additional 700,569 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 188.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,458,000 after acquiring an additional 579,514 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth approximately $17,492,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

