Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI stock opened at $91.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $95.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.69.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

