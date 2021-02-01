Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,675.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 558,480 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after acquiring an additional 244,781 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,210,000.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $35.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $36.79.

