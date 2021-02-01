Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases New Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NJR. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,006,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after buying an additional 36,268 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on NJR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

NYSE NJR opened at $35.01 on Monday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.52 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.