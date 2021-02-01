Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes $227,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,457,020,000 after acquiring an additional 856,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,150,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $199,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,478 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,106,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $75,698,000 after acquiring an additional 107,011 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,858,819 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,805,000 after acquiring an additional 132,989 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $77.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

