Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,621 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $510,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $95,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,590.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,284,540 shares of company stock worth $155,469,594.

Pinterest stock opened at $68.51 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $76.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

