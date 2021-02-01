Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $19.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 376.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 344,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 335.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

