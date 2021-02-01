Piper Sandler Boosts SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Price Target to $22.00

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

SPNE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.63.

SPNE opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $18.98.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. Equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 487.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

