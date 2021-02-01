Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Abiomed in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $3.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $348.25 on Monday. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.89.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,656 shares of company stock worth $4,125,656. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter worth $28,159,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Abiomed by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Abiomed by 666.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 66,913 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 82.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 117,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,595,000 after purchasing an additional 53,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Abiomed by 322.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 46,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.