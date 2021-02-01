Piper Sandler Weighs in on Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CVCY. TheStreet raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $191.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 22,037 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 90,104 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,618,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 27.8% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

