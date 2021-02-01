Pivot Token (PVT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $544,014.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $948,578.90 and approximately $544,014.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00066033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.56 or 0.00879300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00051566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00036828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.85 or 0.04354997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token is a token. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

