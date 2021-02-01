Pivotal Research Increases Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $63.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Comcast from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a top pick rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.75.

Comcast stock opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $226.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 47,344 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

