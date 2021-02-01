Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd.

Pixelworks stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.21.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 51.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 563.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 304,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 258,463 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 132,621 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

