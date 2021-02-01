Pizza Trading Up 15.7% This Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Pizza token can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $451,096.01 and approximately $310.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000235 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00024209 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live.

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

