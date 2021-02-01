Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. Plains GP has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $17.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at $65,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 85.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.