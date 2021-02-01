Planned Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 650 Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $80.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average of $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

