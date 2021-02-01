Planned Solutions Inc. Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of VMware by 4,464.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after buying an additional 3,646,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in VMware by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VMware by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,744,000 after buying an additional 552,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VMware by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,984,210 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $285,071,000 after buying an additional 53,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of VMware by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 746,995 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $107,321,000 after buying an additional 197,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $137.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.87 and its 200 day moving average is $110.14. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $163.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

