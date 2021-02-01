Planned Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 341,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 12.4% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $15,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 333.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76.

