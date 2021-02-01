Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $68,000 in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in STORE Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in STORE Capital by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STOR. Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $31.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

