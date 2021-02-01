Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $74,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 587.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $1,973,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 48.8% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.06.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $755,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,272,598.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $269,336.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at $467,590.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,456,327 shares of company stock worth $141,058,252. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $102.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3,423.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.