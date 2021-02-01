Planned Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 664.7% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $392.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

