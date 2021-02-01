Planned Solutions Inc. Sells 560 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Planned Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $119.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

