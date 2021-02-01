Planned Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

GRMN opened at $114.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

