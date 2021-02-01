Planned Solutions Inc. Trims Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Planned Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF accounts for 0.4% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 286,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 97,784 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 40,146 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IDV opened at $29.53 on Monday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

