Playkey (PKT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $64,412.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $169,312.38 and $64,412.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Playkey has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00065930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00871857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00036781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.45 or 0.04329960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019886 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.