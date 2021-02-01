Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Plug Power reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,330,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,179,871. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98.

In other news, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $1,903,325.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 439,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $44,256,435.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,248,558.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock worth $100,900,293 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

