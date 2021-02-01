Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.02)-($0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $104.0-105.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.88 million.Pluralsight also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.13–0.12 EPS.

Pluralsight stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair cut shares of Pluralsight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pluralsight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.14.

In other news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 263,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. Insiders sold 45,019 shares of company stock valued at $901,344 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

