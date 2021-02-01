Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Short Interest Up 67.6% in January

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the December 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PLPRF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,968. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. Plus Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03.

Get Plus Products alerts:

About Plus Products

Plus Products Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabis products in California. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. The company sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. Plus Products Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.