Pmeer Market Capitalization Achieves $1.96 Million (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Pmeer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the dollar. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00048118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00150076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00068601 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00266444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00038211 BTC.

About Pmeer

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net.

Buying and Selling Pmeer

Pmeer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

