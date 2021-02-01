pNetwork (PNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $243.91 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 105.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $26.82 million and $243.91 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, pNetwork has traded up 144.9% against the dollar. One pNetwork token can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00066246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.44 or 0.00886684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00051313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00037407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.71 or 0.04360940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019833 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 70,958,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,971,696 tokens. The official website for pNetwork is p.network. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling pNetwork

pNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.