PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.327 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

PNM Resources has raised its dividend payment by 26.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PNM Resources has a payout ratio of 56.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM opened at $48.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. PNM Resources has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.