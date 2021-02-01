POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) (CVE:PTK) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.18

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) (CVE:PTK) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 1540897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$358.57 million and a P/E ratio of -31.47.

POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) (CVE:PTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) (CVE:PTK)

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

