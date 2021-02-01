Polkadot Market Capitalization Hits $14.58 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Polkadot has a market cap of $14.58 billion and $2.18 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for $16.09 or 0.00047727 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00150705 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00067234 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00265630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00038478 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,649.38 or 0.90919246 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,040,100,106 coins and its circulating supply is 906,212,349 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

Polkadot can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

