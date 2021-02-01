Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Tops $200.49

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be bought for approximately $200.49 or 0.00591905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00047835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00149413 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00068707 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00264289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00066827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038137 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,550 tokens. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

