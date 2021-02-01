PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Up 9.5%

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s stock price shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.04. 6,944,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 456% from the average session volume of 1,248,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The stock has a market cap of $406.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth about $88,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

