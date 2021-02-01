PopularCoin (POP) Market Cap Reaches $133,209.27

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 80.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $133,209.27 and approximately $7.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00395535 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,259.65 or 1.00114329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00023762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000213 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,143,482,465 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

