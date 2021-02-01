Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.30 Per Share

Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV) declared a dividend on Monday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Porvair plc (PRV.L)’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:PRV traded down GBX 19.68 ($0.26) on Monday, reaching GBX 534.32 ($6.98). 122,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45. Porvair plc has a 1-year low of GBX 370 ($4.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 786 ($10.27). The firm has a market cap of £246.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 545.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 530.10.

About Porvair plc (PRV.L)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

