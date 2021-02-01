Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.76 Million

Brokerages expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will announce sales of $6.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.60 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $3.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $23.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $24.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.94 million, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $35.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

In related news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,522.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTL opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $149.20 million, a P/E ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 0.37. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

