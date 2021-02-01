Powell Industries (POWL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.72 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $28.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.26. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.